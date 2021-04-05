Contentos (COS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.59 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $130.44 million and approximately $33.59 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00681021 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029097 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,984,390 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

