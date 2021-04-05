Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0421 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $125.10 million and approximately $33.73 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029361 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,232,032 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.