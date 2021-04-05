ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 2,772,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,448. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,918,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

