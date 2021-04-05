Contrasting Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) & ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.51%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.53%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 108.09 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -62.23

Lyra Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats ShockWave Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company operates in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.