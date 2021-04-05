Contrasting Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 107.07 AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.66 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.64

Vivint Smart Home has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 2 0 2.50 AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 125.86%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats AgroFresh Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.