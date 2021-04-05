Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Shares of LON:CTEC traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 193.80 ($2.53). 1,562,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,079. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61. Convatec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

