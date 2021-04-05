Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$8.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

