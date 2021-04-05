Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$8.75

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.43.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.