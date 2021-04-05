Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to $8.75

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.75 to $8.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,258. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

