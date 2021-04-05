Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to $8.75

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.75 to $8.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,258. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

