Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$9.50

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,469. The stock has a market cap of C$950.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.