Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$9.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,469. The stock has a market cap of C$950.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

