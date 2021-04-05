Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

CPA opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. Copa has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

