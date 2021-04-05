Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Trading Up 8.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 336,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 152,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPPMF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

