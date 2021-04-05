CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 661.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 79.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CoreLogic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CoreLogic by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

