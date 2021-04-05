CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CoreLogic worth $29,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in CoreLogic by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 412,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 177,909 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.