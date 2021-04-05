CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.45. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 56.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,581.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.