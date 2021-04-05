CorionX Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $206,472.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00055093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00675182 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028678 BTC.

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,506,635 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

