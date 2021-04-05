Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) were up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 53,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 847,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,365,975 shares of company stock worth $58,594,403 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

