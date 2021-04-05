Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.95

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

