Cosmo Coin Hits One Day Volume of $22,371.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $22,371.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00682690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00071313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028723 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.