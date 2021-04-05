Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $21.45 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.55 billion and $730.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.45 or 0.00036399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,520.48 or 0.99284791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00093689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001654 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

