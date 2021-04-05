Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Shares of COST stock opened at $356.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.57 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

