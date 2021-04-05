CoTrader Market Cap Reaches $7.52 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 58% lower against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $104,487.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

