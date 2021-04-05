Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Trading 2% Higher

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP)’s share price traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77). 1,060,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,495,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.64).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -647.50.

Countryside Properties Company Profile (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

