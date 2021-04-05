Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CPNG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CPNG opened at $47.31 on Monday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

In related news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

