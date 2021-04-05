Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.
CPNG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE CPNG opened at $47.31 on Monday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $69.00.
About Coupang
There is no company description available for Coupang Inc
