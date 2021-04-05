COVA (COVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $199,960.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $199,960.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

