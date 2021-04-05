Covesting Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $458,974.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001888 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and $458,974.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00672073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

COV is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

