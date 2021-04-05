Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.31 ($72.13).

1COV has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €57.30 ($67.41) on Monday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.80 ($28.00) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

