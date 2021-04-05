Cowen Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $175.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Shares of PXD opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

