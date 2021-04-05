Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Crane by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $95.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

