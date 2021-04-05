Cream Finance Price Reaches $146.00 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $89.99 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for about $146.00 or 0.00244827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00301334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.44 or 0.00755346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003811 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

