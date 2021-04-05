Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.48

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 24896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

