Credit Suisse AG Acquires 162,636 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 536.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of SM Energy worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

