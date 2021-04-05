Credit Suisse AG Acquires 74,768 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.60% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

