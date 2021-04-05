Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 21,003 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

