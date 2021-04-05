Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 33,479 Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,063,992.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,121 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

