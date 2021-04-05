Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Everi worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.