Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Talend worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 18.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Talend by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. boosted its position in Talend by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend during the third quarter worth $3,904,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Talend by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 79,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TLND. Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $63.94 on Monday. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

