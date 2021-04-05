Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Argan worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 74,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE AGX opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

