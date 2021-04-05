Credit Suisse AG Buys 11,091 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

