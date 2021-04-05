Credit Suisse AG Buys 11,282 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

