Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,463 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Raven Industries worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

