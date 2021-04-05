Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,211 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $261.38 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.52 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

