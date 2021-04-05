Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,500 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $89.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

