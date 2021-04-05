Credit Suisse AG Buys 33,288 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Denny’s worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $9,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Denny’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

DENN opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

