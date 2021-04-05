Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 168.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $658,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $10,536,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,931,693.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

