Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

