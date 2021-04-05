Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

