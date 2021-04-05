Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $99.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $354,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,313.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.