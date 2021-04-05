Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,878 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.99 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,050 shares of company stock worth $3,569,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNMK. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

