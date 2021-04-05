Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSE:USPH opened at $110.21 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

