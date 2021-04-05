Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Kraton worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.